Labor warns of mass job losses if dole cut

By AAP Newswire

People queue outside a Centrelink office on the Gold Coast. - AAP

Labor fears more than 130,000 retail workers could be sacked if the JobSeeker dole payment returns to its pre-coronavirus rate of $40 a day.

JobSeeker, previously known as Newstart, has been boosted to a maximum of $1100 per fortnight through to September and then $800 until the end of the year.

Opposition social services spokeswoman Linda Burney says unemployed Australians are spending $327 million of their JobSeeker supplements every fortnight.

Ms Burney fears taking away the supplement could smash the retail sector.

"It's going to be a very difficult, uncertain and anxious Christmas for millions of Australians," she said on Saturday.

"Scott Morrison could deliver them some certainty by announcing a permanent increase to JobSeeker."

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has reiterated his support for an increase in the dole payment, which hasn't been lifted for a quarter of a century.

Dr Lowe said there was broad consensus the payment needed to be permanently increased.

"I would join that consensus," he told a parliamentary committee on Friday.

Dr Lowe warned unemployment will remain high for some time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank is predicting a 10 per cent jobless rate by the end of the year, and will only return to seven per cent in two years' time.

The jobless rate has risen to 7.5 per cent and the number of unemployed people has hit one million for the first time.

WHERE RETAIL JOB LOSSES WOULD BE FELT:

* NSW - 38,000

* Victoria - 31,700

* Queensland - 29,200

* Western Australia - 13,900

* South Australia - 9900

* Tasmania - 3000

* Northern Territory - 1900

(Source: Australian Labor Party)

