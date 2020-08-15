National

Cargo ship crew among new Qld virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Story Bridge in Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland is dealing with three new COVID-19 cases as refugee advocates plan action in a Brisbane park after their mass sit-in was banned.

The new cases were detected in a returned traveller from Sydney and two crew members of a cargo ship off the Queensland coast.

The traveller, a man in his 30s, is in hotel quarantine. The two crew were expected to be transferred ashore for admission to Townsville University Hospital.

The three cases announced on Friday brought the number of active cases in Queensland to nine.

Meanwhile, Refugee Solidarity Brisbane have asked supporters to meet on Saturday for a game of soccer followed by a march, according to their social media pages.

It comes after a Supreme Court decision on Thursday to ban a planned protest on Main Street, Kangaroo Point, and on the Story Bridge.

The action is the latest in a series of rallies against the continued incarceration of 120 asylum seekers in a Kangaroo Point hotel after the men were transferred from detention centres on Manus Island and Nauru to Brisbane for medical treatment.

There have been 1092 total COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state.

Three of the nine active cases are in hospital, but none in intensive care.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Kyabram Town Hall to reopen on July 20

AFTER spending nearly four months closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kyabram Town Hall is now gearing up for its grand return.

Jared Prestwidge
Entertainment

Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

The first new-release movie at Shepparton’s Village Cinemas since the venue’s re-opening a week ago following a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, begins screening today.

John Lewis
Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire