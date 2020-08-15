Cargo ship crew among new Qld virus cases

Queensland is dealing with three new COVID-19 cases as refugee advocates plan action in a Brisbane park after their mass sit-in was banned.

The new cases were detected in a returned traveller from Sydney and two crew members of a cargo ship off the Queensland coast.

The traveller, a man in his 30s, is in hotel quarantine. The two crew were expected to be transferred ashore for admission to Townsville University Hospital.

The three cases announced on Friday brought the number of active cases in Queensland to nine.

Meanwhile, Refugee Solidarity Brisbane have asked supporters to meet on Saturday for a game of soccer followed by a march, according to their social media pages.

It comes after a Supreme Court decision on Thursday to ban a planned protest on Main Street, Kangaroo Point, and on the Story Bridge.

The action is the latest in a series of rallies against the continued incarceration of 120 asylum seekers in a Kangaroo Point hotel after the men were transferred from detention centres on Manus Island and Nauru to Brisbane for medical treatment.

There have been 1092 total COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state.

Three of the nine active cases are in hospital, but none in intensive care.