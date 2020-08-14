National

Vic ex-cop overturns jail term on appeal

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria exterior sign.

A former Victorian police officer has had his six-month jail term for lying to a corruption hearing overturned on appeal.

Robert Beckingham was last year jailed for perjury after knowingly disclosing confidential information about a 2017 police corruption hearing.

He was re-sentenced by Victoria's County Court on Friday to an 18-month community correction order.

Beckingham had breached a confidentiality notice preventing him from telling others he'd been called as a witness before the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

It also prevented him from disclosing what he'd be questioned about in the hearing.

A magistrate last year found IBAC's notice was invalid because it hadn't adequately explained why it was necessary.

But Beckingham was found to have lied on oath about breaching the order.

