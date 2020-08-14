National

Witness relives execution-style shooting

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the shooting at Fitness First in Rockdale (file image) - AAP

A distraught gym receptionist has told a Sydney jury of seeing a hooded man lean into a parked car before hearing numerous shots which killed former bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi.

"It was bang, bang, bang. I feel there were about 12 shots," Stephanie Nicolaou testified in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

She became upset when her triple-zero call was played in court, hearing what she told the operator about what happened in the Fitness First Rockdale car park on February 15, 2018.

Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, 38, is accused of being the masked gunman, while Jamal Eljaidi, 32, is accused of being his getaway driver.

Both have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hawi, who left the gym just after midday and entered his black four-wheel-drive Mercedes parked at the entrance.

Ms Nicolaou told the jury she saw a "fairly covered" up man on foot outside, leading her to think he was "working up a sweat, it was hot".

She didn't see his face, as only his eyes were visible as he basically wore a face mask and a hoodie was covering his head.

"Honestly it could be anyone," she said.

"It looked as though he put his hands on the (car) window sill and leaned in for a few seconds."

She couldn't see anyone inside, but then heard the bangs and the gym's glass windows shattered, causing her to duck behind the counter.

She realised a person was in the car when she saw "skin and blood".

The trial will resume on Monday.

