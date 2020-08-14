National

RBA boss wants dole payment increase

By AAP Newswire

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe remains adamant the dole payment should not return to its pre-pandemic level when the coronavirus crisis is over.

JobSeeker, formerly known as Newstart, paid $40 a day prior to the pandemic and hasn't risen in more than 25 years.

The unemployment benefit has been boosted to a maximum of $1100 per fortnight through to September and then $800 until the end of the year.

Dr Lowe said there was broad consensus the payment needed to be permanently increased.

"I would join that consensus," he told a parliamentary committee on Friday.

"I note that the prime minister has said on a number of occasions the government is leaning in very heavily towards some further extension. I think that makes sense."

