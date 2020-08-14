SA wine identity acquitted on sex charges

Prominent South Australian wine identity Peter Seppelt has been acquitted on child sex charges.

In the District Court on Friday, Judge Simon Stretton found Seppelt not guilty of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child and also acquitted him on the alternative charges of five individual counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

After a trial by judge alone, he found that one act of grabbing and kissing the victim had occurred before her 17th birthday, but there was reasonable doubt as to whether a second act had taken place before she turned 17, something necessary to prove an unlawful sexual relationship.

Judge Stretton said the individual act of grabbing and kissing the girl did not amount to unlawful sexual intercourse and no other offences had been charged.