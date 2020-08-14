Watchdog worried about long-term detention

The man responsible for keeping Australian government agencies in check has raised serious concerns about long-term immigration detention.

Commonwealth Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe is also increasingly concerned about the use of force in detention centres.

In his latest half-yearly report released on Friday, Mr Manthorpe acknowledged general improvements in the welfare and transport of immigration detainees, as well as the release of some people into the community.

But he is concerned about how long some detainees remain locked up, and taken issue with shortfalls in privacy as well as mobility access within high-security compounds.

He is also unhappy with the management of complaints and security risk assessments, which his office has raised previously.

Mr Manthorpe urged the department to remind staff about the consequences of using inappropriate force and improve their review systems.

He also recommended the department give security contractor Serco a dressing down about its inadequate response to one complaint about the use of force and apologise to the person who made it.

"We will continue to monitor, investigate and provide feedback on issues arising from the use of force in immigration detention," Mr Manthorpe said in his report.

He is also closely monitoring the government's response to the coronavirus, including infection controls in immigration detention centres, but says the pandemic is making their inspections more challenging.

There are now 1550 people in immigration detention on the mainland.

More than 70 per cent of detainees have committed crimes and will be deported as a result.

About 250 of the most serious criminals are being sent to Christmas Island to free up some space.

The Australian Border Force has offered a public assurance that no refugees will be sent to the island, but advocates are not convinced.

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre is also concerned Christmas Island lacks medical facilities and has poor internet connection.

Christmas Island has previously housed asylum seekers and, more recently, people returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre is also holding a Tamil family fighting deportation to Sri Lanka after being taken from the Queensland town of Biloela.