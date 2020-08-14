National

RBA governor not ruling out negative rates

By AAP Newswire

PHILIP LOWE PARLIAMENTARY INQUIRY - AAP

1 of 1

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe is not ruling out a policy of negative interest rates but says it it is extraordinary unlikely.

"In a world that is so uncertain and fluid, I don't think it is prudent to rule it out," Dr Lowe told a parliamentary hearing on Friday.

The cash rate has been at a record low of 0.25 per cent since March in the face of the biggest economic contraction for decades.

It is expected to stay that way for several years.

Dr Lowe said the main benefit from a negative cash rate would be stimulating downward pressure on the Australian dollar.

However, he said negative interest rates do impair the profitability and efficiency of the financial system, while also hampering the ability to provide credit.

"Negative interest rates also encourage people to save more, not spend more," he said.

Someone putting $100 in the bank may only get $95 back in five years' time under a negative interest rate policy.

In some European countries and Japan, there is evidence this has resulted in people wanting to save more.

"So negative interest rates can become contractionary ... I don't think the cost benefit justifies negative interest rates," Dr Lowe said.

He took issue with committee deputy chair and Labor MP Andrew Leigh suggesting he was putting bank profits before jobs.

"What I want to see is the credit supply work properly because we need banks that are profitable and are willing to supply credit and that credit supply markets are not distorted."

Latest articles

National

RBA governor not ruling out negative rates

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has not ruled out negative interest rates in Australia but has explained why is it is unlikely to happen.

AAP Newswire
National

Reef envoy pushes for more climate action

Australia needs to do more to tackle climate change, especially during the coronavirus recovery, according to an influential member of the Morrison government.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-NSW principal who abused boys sentenced

An ageing Christian brother has been handed a three-year community corrections order after pleading guilty to abusing boys at a Sydney school in the 1970s.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire