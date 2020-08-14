Border closures’ impact on health, farming

The federal government is urging state premiers to address healthcare and food supply impacts from border closures.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says state border closures have had serious unintended consequences on agricultural supply chains and regional Australians' wellbeing.

Among examples of those whose healthcare has been affected, he says cancer patients in Tenterfield are unable to access treatment in Queensland and a heavily pregnant woman in Moree has been declined a permit to visit Toowoomba to visit her obstetrician.

Agricultural impacts include a Victorian pastoralist being unable to get to Broken Hill to feed and water her 500 cattle, and the flow of silage contractors and grain harvesters being halted between Queensland and NSW.

"State health officials need to engage specifically with regional communities and industries at the direction of the premiers to identify workable solutions that keep supply chains open," Mr Littleproud said in a statement on Friday.

"Keeping all of our agricultural supply chains secure is absolutely critical to ensuring supermarket prices for fresh products remains affordable for Australians while maintaining some of the best animal welfare standards in the world."

Mr Littleproud's comments follow those of federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham on Thursday, saying travel restrictions should be proportionate to the risks of coronavirus across different jurisdictions.

"If we get to a point where some states choose to keep their border restrictions in place longer than even reasonable health advice would suggest, well then those states need to stump up and also help to support the tourism industry," Senator Birmingham said.

Senator Birmingham said the federal government had pumped billions of dollars worth of assistance into tourism businesses and their employees, with JobKeeper wage subsidies available until the end of March.

"If the states are going to cripple their markets even further than is necessary, then they should be helping out too," he said.