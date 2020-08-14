National

No end in sight to WA’s Palmer battle

By AAP Newswire

Queensland businessman Clive Palmer - AAP

Western Australia's government has shielded taxpayers from Clive Palmer's potential $30 billion claim against the state, the premier says.

WA's parliament on Thursday night passed legislation to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company and terminate arbitration between the two parties.

The extraordinary bill was signed into law by Governor Kim Beazley close to midnight, just two days after it was introduced to parliament.

But the saga is no closer to being resolved after Mr Palmer filed an application in the Federal Court seeking to force the withdrawal of the legislation.

The government has said the injunction, which also seeks further damages and costs, is doomed to fail.

"We're very confident and all the legal advice says these laws will work," Premier Mark McGowan said on Thursday night.

"We've done something unprecedented but we've done what we needed to do to protect the people of this state."

Mr Palmer has responded by launching local radio advertisements in which he labels WA a "banana republic" and claims the premier wants control of the courts.

"This matter will be thrown out by the High Court and these people will be as stupid as they look because they've down valued every investment in Western Australia," he told Seven's Sunrise program.

The billionaire mining magnate on Thursday revealed the Queensland Supreme Court had formally registered his two arbitration awards.

He said this meant WA's "draconian and disgraceful" legislation would now be invalid under the constitution.

Attorney-General John Quigley has previously said any court action between the bill's introduction and assent would be covered by the bill, which was fast-tracked through parliament with the support of the WA Nationals and Greens.

Liberal MP Nick Goiran labelled the process a "pathetic charade for democracy" after the opposition was denied more time to scrutinise the legislation.

Mr Palmer and his associated companies Mineralogy and International Minerals are pursuing damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal government to not assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The government has calculated the total claim to be $27.7 billion minus costs, an amount the premier said would cripple the state.

Mr Palmer is also challenging WA's borders in the High Court, but it emerged this week he had offered to withdraw the bid if officials agreed to move arbitration hearings relating to the damages claim from Perth to Canberra.

