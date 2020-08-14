Strong start to early voting in NT poll

National

With eight days to go until the Northern Territory election, almost a fifth of eligible voters have already cast their ballot.

As of Friday morning, 18 per cent of registered residents have had their say, the Northern Territory Electoral Commission reported. It equates to 25,369 votes out of the 141,225 people on the electoral roll.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner was among the first to cast his vote when early polling opened on Monday.

The Labor leader has copped criticism this week from those who think his hard line on COVID-19 border closures is scaring off tourists.

Country Liberal Party leader Lia Finocchiaro is leading the challenge against the NT government, but currently holds only two seats in the 25-seat parliament.

The official polling day is August 22.

