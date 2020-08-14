National

Vic records 14 virus deaths, 372 new cases

By AAP Newswire

DANIEL ANDREWS COVID-19 PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Another 14 Victorians have died from coronavirus while the state has recorded 372 new cases.

The figures were tweeted by the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday morning, with further details of the latest victims to be released later in the day.

The deaths take the state's toll from the virus to 289 and the national toll to 375.

It comes as the identity of "patient zero" for the state's deadly second wave is reportedly revealed.

The Age newspaper is reporting a night duty manager at one of the quarantine hotels in Melbourne's CBD reported coming down with coronavirus on May 25, presumably contracting it from a returned traveller.

According to leaked emails, seven guards and a small number of hotel staff and health workers were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with the manager.

Five of the seven guards reportedly tested positive soon after, spreading the disease to their families in Melbourne's northern and western suburbs.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton previously revealed genomic sequencing had linked a significant proportion, if not all of Victoria's second-wave cases, to breaches in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state government is launching new testing sites at Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo after the cities collectively recorded more than 250 cases in the past 14 days.

Operating hours and staff will also be increased at pre-existing sites in the cities.

Premier Daniel Andrews said more data would develop a clearer picture of the outbreaks, while deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng hoped it would obviate the need for stage four in the regional centres.

Those awaiting test results will potentially be able to claim an extra $150, with the coronavirus hardship isolation payment increased to $450.

Latest articles

Sport

Golf report | August 14

Rich River Men Tuesday, August 4 Men’s golf was back on the east course and looking fantastic after a power of work had been done upgrading the irrigation system. Well done to everyone involved and best of luck with the rest of it. Par was the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Murray Bombers head north for footy experience

WARM weather, good footy and a relaxed environment. Those are just some of the factors which have seen four Echuca footballers temporarily move north in the search of game time in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of...

Brayden May
Sport

Bowls report | August 12

Lockington The game of scrounge continues to attract quality fields each Wednesday. Last week, there were a few records registered with Ivan Hicks scoring 105 points to win rink 13 in a two horse race. Neil Haines was next best. On rink 11, Tony...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire