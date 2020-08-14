National

Two new virus cases reported in Queensland

By AAP Newswire

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of active cases in the state to eight.

One new case is a returned traveller from Sydney who is in hotel quarantine, while the other is a person on a cargo ship off the coast, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The new cases come as travellers continue to arrive in Queensland in extraordinary numbers despite the state's tough border controls, according to police.

Officers checked 65 flights with more than 2600 passengers at Queensland airports on Thursday, with five people refused entry and 142 quarantined.

On the roads, police stopped 4575 vehicles at the border, turning around 253 and ordering 54 people to self-isolate.

"There's an extraordinary amount of people still coming into Queensland," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told reporters.

"We're getting people literally moving to the state."

Ms Carroll said there were also about 2900 people in mandatory hotel quarantine.

"The number is just incredible," she said.

"These are challenging times."

