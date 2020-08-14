National

Qld border busy despite ban on NSW and Vic

By AAP Newswire

QLD BORDER COVID-19 CLOSURE - AAP

1 of 1

Travellers continue to arrive in Queensland in "extraordinary" numbers despite the state's tough coronavirus border controls, police say.

Officers checked 65 flights with more than 2600 passengers at Queensland airports on Thursday, with five people refused entry and 142 quarantined.

On the roads, police stopped 4575 vehicles at the border, turning around 253 and ordering 54 people to isolate.

"There's an extraordinary amount of people still coming into Queensland," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told reporters.

"We're getting people literally moving to the state."

Ms Carroll said there were also about 2900 in mandatory hotel quarantine.

"The number is just incredible," she said.

"These are challenging times."

It comes as police admitted "systems failed" when Aaron Sydney Green, 25, slipped past officers to escape mandatory hotel quarantine in Toowoomba.

He surrendered himself on Wednesday, two days after walking out of the hotel. He had been nine days into his two-week isolation period.

Officers stationed at the hotel didn't realise Green had fled until Tuesday.

"My concerns lie in the fact we have had this issue where someone wasn't found missing until the day later," Ms Carroll said.

"If we had a very robust system ... with good governance, this would not have occurred."

Queensland's borders are currently closed to people from NSW and Victoria.

Latest articles

National

Palmer v WA saga to drag on as laws pass

Western Australia’s battle with Clive Palmer is no closer to being resolved despite the state passing laws to head off a potential $30 billion damages claim.

AAP Newswire
National

Strong start to early voting in NT poll

About 18 per cent of voters have already cast their ballot in the Northern Territory election, with more than a week to go until polling day.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW remains on COVID-19 high alert

NSW remains on high alert as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 after several outbreaks, while the Ruby Princess inquiry report is set to be submitted.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire