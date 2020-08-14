National

RBA governor to be quizzed by federal MPs

By AAP Newswire

Philip Lowe - AAP

1 of 1

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will be quizzed about what extra supports might be made available to help households and businesses through the coronavirus recession at a parliamentary inquiry on Friday.

The devastating impact of the pandemic was laid bare in the latest jobless figures, which showed the number of people unemployed topped one million for the first time.

The jobless rate ticked up to 7.5 per cent in July, even before the harsh Melbourne lockdowns took effect.

The central bank has predicted the unemployment rate will hit 10 per cent by the end of the year, and still be around seven per cent in two years.

The jobless rate was 5.1 per cent before the virus entered Australia.

The Reserve Bank has kept the cash rate at a record low of 0.25 per cent since March and has been buying bonds to maintain liquidity in the market while keeping a lid on interest rates.

Dr Lowe has recently said the cash rate will not increase until progress has been made towards full employment and inflation has settled down.

He also warned the road to recovery will be "uneven and bumpy" and the virus outbreak in Victoria will have a major effect on the national economy.

Economics committee chair Tim Wilson said Friday's hearing would scrutinise the central bank's response to the pandemic.

"We are interested in learning more about the RBA's plans to support a strong recovery for the Australian economy," Mr Wilson said.

In other troubling economic data this week, wages growth sunk to its slowest pace on record and consumer and business confidence both plunged.

Latest articles

National

Palmer v WA saga to drag on as laws pass

Western Australia’s battle with Clive Palmer is no closer to being resolved despite the state passing laws to head off a potential $30 billion damages claim.

AAP Newswire
National

Strong start to early voting in NT poll

About 18 per cent of voters have already cast their ballot in the Northern Territory election, with more than a week to go until polling day.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW remains on COVID-19 high alert

NSW remains on high alert as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 after several outbreaks, while the Ruby Princess inquiry report is set to be submitted.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire