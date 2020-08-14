Top health officials to face virus inquiry

Australia's most senior health officials will be grilled on aged care after the federal government's coronavirus plan for the sector was panned at a royal commission.

Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy is due to face a Senate inquiry on Friday, a day after counsel assisting the royal commission delivered a brutal assessment of the aged care response.

Peter Rozen QC told the hearing there was still no plan in place to deal with deadly outbreaks, which have ripped through vulnerable residents at an alarming rate.

Professor Murphy made a surprise appearance before the royal commission on Wednesday, when his bid to make an opening statement was rejected.

The former chief health officer wanted to address what he claimed were inaccurate comments about the federal government's aged care response.

On Thursday, Mr Rozen disagreed with Prof Murphy's evidence that the federal government had an adequate aged care plan.

"There needed to be a planned proportionate response to protect the elderly residents in nursing homes from this pernicious virus," the barrister said.

"We say the level of risk demanded a level of preparedness that was very high.

"This may be the key to why there is a disagreement between what we are saying and Professor Murphy''s evidence yesterday that the sector was very well prepared."

Friday's Senate hearing will also hear from Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, who took the role after Professor Murphy left to lead the department.

Health Minister Greg Hunt defended the government's aged care plan, pointing to $850 million for infection training and protective equipment.

"We're fortunate that we have not seen the catastrophic results of some countries," he said.

"But we have still had agonising losses, agonising losses, and they represent tragedy not just for the families but for the nation."

More than 200 of Australia's 361 coronavirus deaths have been linked to aged care.

Mr Rozen said the sector was without a proper plan despite March outbreaks in Sydney facilities and the current wave in Victoria.

"The federal government, which has sole responsibility for aged care, was firmly on notice early in 2020 about the many challenges the sector would face if there were outbreaks of COVID-19," he said.

In a Facebook video, Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised to address aged care failures as he offered sympathies to relatives of victims from nursing homes.

The Digital Transformation Agency is also due to appear before the Senate inquiry, along with senior officials from Treasury and the Australian Taxation Office.