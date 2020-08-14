National

PM sorry for aged care coronavirus deaths

By AAP Newswire

SCOTT MORRISON CORONAVIRUS UPDATE - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for failings in aged care, warning the coronavirus pandemic could spark further problems.

The federal government is under pressure over nursing home outbreaks after a royal commission heard there was still no plan for the besieged sector.

There have been 215 deaths linked to aged care since the start of the pandemic, which has claimed 375 lives in Australia.

Mr Morrison claimed his government had a plan in place, dismissing the aged care royal commission's scathing assessment.

"On the days that the system falls short, on the days that expectations are not met, I'm deeply sorry about that, of course I am," he told reporters on Friday.

The prime minister stressed there could be no guarantees further issues would not emerge.

"I fear that we will still see things that will occur that we will find absolutely unacceptable," he said.

Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy savaged suggestions the government still lacks an aged care plan.

He took aim at the counsel assisting the aged care royal commission Peter Rozen QC, who emphasised one damning statistic.

Almost 70 per cent of Australia's coronavirus deaths were among nursing home residents, giving it one of the highest rates in the world.

But Professor Murphy, who is the former chief medical officer, described it as an extraordinary interpretation of the data.

"It's been an awful situation, but to interpret a percentage of an extremely low death rate as an example of poor aged care management is simply not defensible," he told a Senate hearing in Canberra.

"We find that a very misleading conclusion and we reject that it represents a pejorative assessment of our aged care."

Professor Murphy said 0.1 per cent of Australians in aged care had died from the virus, while the figure was around five per cent in the UK.

Labor frontbencher Kristina Keneally accused the senior bureaucrat of "self-congratulations" by using the figure.

"That's 200 people - it's mothers and fathers, it's grandmothers and grandmothers, aunties and uncles who have died," she said.

"Do you have an apology to offer those families today?"

In a tense exchange, Professor Murphy said he used the rate to counter the "ludicrous" suggestion Australia was performing poorly by international standards.

"I don't for a minute underestimate the horrible tragedy of every single death. We are absolutely devastated by it."

Professor Murphy pointed to $850 million in federal funding for aged care which went to training, personal protective equipment, testing and rapid response teams.

Mr Rozen this week told the royal commission none of the issues with coronavirus in aged care were unforeseen after high death tolls in Europe and North America.

But Mr Morrison claimed there were a series of unforseen workforce issues.

He said Mr Rozen, whose criticism was largely directed at the federal government, had made assertions against hard-working people in aged care.

Latest articles

Finance

Mesoblast surges on cusp of US approval

An Australian biotech has received crucial scientific backing for its cell therapy to be approved in the US, and shares have surged.

AAP Newswire
Finance

NAB’s Q3 profit fall can’t scare investors

National Australia Bank’s coronavirus-challenged cash profit for its third quarter appears not as bad as feared by investors on the share market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE shares up as H1 loss short of forecast

Insurer QBE’s first half loss of $US712 million was not quite as bad as it forecast, and prompted investors to lift its share price.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire