Optimism Victoria flattening virus curve

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says there is a "real cause for hope" that Victoria is flattening its rate of coronavirus infections as lockdown measures take hold.

The state recorded 278 new cases on Thursday, its lowest tally since July 20, after one week of Australia's harshest restrictions.

Mr Hunt said the agonising lockdowns in Victoria were beginning to play a role, along with strengthening the contact tracing regime.

"That combines with the distancing to see this first cautious optimism and real cause for hope around the flattening of the curve in Victoria," he told reporters.

"There will be up days and there will be down days. This will not be a straight-line progression."

There were eight more deaths in Victoria and one in NSW, taking the national toll to 361.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists his relationship with Prime Minister Scott Morrison is intact after days of tensions over defence force support.

"Victorian problems are Australian problems. We are all in this together," Mr Andrews said.

"Nothing the prime minister has said to me would give me any doubt whatsoever that this partnership is a strong one, because it needs to be."

While the state Labor government is under pressure over its bungled hotel quarantine system, the federal coalition is facing serious questions over aged care.

Mr Morrison faced criticism from the opposition for using a pre-recorded Facebook video to address the issue rather than front the media.

A royal commission also heard a scathing assessment of the lack of preparation throughout the federally regulated aged care system.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and his predecessor, Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy, will front the Senate's coronavirus inquiry on Friday.

NSW recorded 12 new cases on Thursday, with the source of three not yet known, while Queensland notched another infection-free day.

Mr Hunt said Queensland and NSW were in a protection phase while Victoria was looking at reduction.

"Three states, three signs of hope, three signs of positive developments," he said.

There were two new cases in Western Australia, both among returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

