National

NSW man cleared of rape, guilty of choke

By AAP Newswire

Matthew Goldman (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Sydney man has been acquitted of raping a high school student but found guilty by a jury of choking her during a consensual sexual encounter.

Matthew Emmanuel Goldman, 20, had denied assaulting and sexually assaulting the girl in the months leading up to November 2018.

As the trial entered a fourth week on Wednesday, the Downing Centre District Court jury found him not guilty of all counts except common assault.

That offence related to the girl's complaint that he'd squeezed her throat without consent during consensual sex at his Maroubra home.

Goldman was found not guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and assault with an act of indecency related to two other alleged incidents.

The girl, who cannot be identified, was a year younger than the then-18-year-old Goldman.

He was excused from attending court when the common assault offence is mentioned on September 18.

Latest articles

News

Sam named AFL Community Ambassador for June

Ethnic Council of Shepparton strategic engagement co-ordinator Sam Atukorala has been named AFL Community Ambassador for the Month for June. Mr Atukorala was awarded for his work as an AFL Community Ambassador since 2015, which has involved working...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton’s Wear Repair closed amid stage three COVID-19 restrictions

Tailors are yet another casualty of the pandemic, left to the wayside in the wake of cancelled weddings, funerals and milestone celebrations. And following the announcement of stage three COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton’s Wear Repair has decided...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total active cases 18.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire