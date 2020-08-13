NSW man cleared of rape, guilty of choke

National
NSW man cleared of rape, guilty of chokeBy AAP Newswire
A Sydney man has been acquitted of raping a high school student but found guilty by a jury of choking her during a consensual sexual encounter.
Matthew Emmanuel Goldman, 20, had denied assaulting and sexually assaulting the girl in the months leading up to November 2018.
As the trial entered a fourth week on Wednesday, the Downing Centre District Court jury found him not guilty of all counts except common assault.
That offence related to the girl's complaint that he'd squeezed her throat without consent during consensual sex at his Maroubra home.
Goldman was found not guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and assault with an act of indecency related to two other alleged incidents.
The girl, who cannot be identified, was a year younger than the then-18-year-old Goldman.
He was excused from attending court when the common assault offence is mentioned on September 18.