National

Paralegal jailed for ripping off clients

By AAP Newswire

Digital market boards at the Australian Stock Exchange (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne paralegal who stole nearly $2 million from his property clients and blew it on the stock market has been jailed for four years

Dominic Mak created fake Mandarin-language email chains to pull the wool over his Chinese clients' eyes.

He also pretended his personal bank account details were those of his employer, Nevile and Co Commercial Lawyers.

This allowed him to reap more than $1.9 million from three property clients between September 2018 and May 2019.

The former church youth group leader was jailed in Victoria's County Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and must serve half of his four-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

"I am truly remorseful for what I have done. I also understand that my crimes must not go unpunished," the 28-year-old said in an apology to his former employer, read by Judge Michael Cahill.

"I am fully prepared to account for my actions.

"I do hope that one day I will be able to make it up (to those I have hurt)."

Mak scammed three different clients after losing his savings on the online trading platform Plus500.

He said he'd used their money to try to regain his own savings and intended to repay the clients, but lost their funds as well.

He bought shares in a medical research company and a lithium mining company, used it to return some stolen money, and spent it on travel and entertainment.

Mak had previously taken out a $30,000 loan for his wedding and was under pressure from his family to buy a home.

He created fake requests for transfers, twice fabricating an email chain in Mandarin to make it look like he'd obtained a client's permission.

At one point, a law firm colleague sought to make sure a transfer request was legitimate and made Mak call the client in front of her.

The paralegal staged a video conference in Mandarin and said it was all fine.

He also gave a customer his personal bank details and said they were for the firm's trust account.

Mak was caught out when he couldn't return a $510,000 deposit, admitted he'd invested it and needed time.

He is still working to pay back what he stole.

Latest articles

News

Sam named AFL Community Ambassador for June

Ethnic Council of Shepparton strategic engagement co-ordinator Sam Atukorala has been named AFL Community Ambassador for the Month for June. Mr Atukorala was awarded for his work as an AFL Community Ambassador since 2015, which has involved working...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton’s Wear Repair closed amid stage three COVID-19 restrictions

Tailors are yet another casualty of the pandemic, left to the wayside in the wake of cancelled weddings, funerals and milestone celebrations. And following the announcement of stage three COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton’s Wear Repair has decided...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total active cases 18.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire