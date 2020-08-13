Translated coronavirus warnings criticised

Translators will work more closely with health officials on coronavirus messages, after it emerged some warnings simply didn't make sense.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the translators would check material once it was posted online to avoid future errors.

"There is a constant process of checking," Mr Hunt told reporters on Thursday.

"Every single day, we are adding to what we do."

The federal government says it has spent more than $1 million on translations done by certified professionals.

Despite the significant outlay, some Arabic speakers described warning signs in their native language as nonsensical.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the issue must be fixed urgently, particularly given many migrant groups are more susceptible to outbreaks of the deadly disease.

Labor warns the translation errors are undermining Australia's response to the pandemic, calling for another $500 million in multicultural communication grants.

"This is critical to the health outcomes of not just them, but everyone who they mix with in the community," Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

"The fact that we've had, frankly, absurd translations that don't make sense in a range of languages is something that the federal government has to get on top of."