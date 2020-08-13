National

Qld man accused of $10 million fraud

By AAP Newswire

Paul John Montgomery - AAP



A Queensland accountant accused of embezzling more than $10 million from a family-owned construction company has failed to have his identity suppressed by the courts.

Paul John Montgomery, 55, was granted bail by a Brisbane court after being charged with stealing $10,276,045.18.

Court documents allege Montgomery stole the money from Logan-based construction firm the RDS Group over 10 years from 2007 to 2017.

The company specialises in civil infrastructure and land development works.

Lawyer Leigh Rollason's application to have Montgomery's identity suppressed was denied by magistrate Anthony Gett who also granted the accountant bail.

Outside court, Montgomery refused to answer questions about the allegations.

Detective Acting Inspector Adam Bennett told reporters the arrest of the man from Thornlands, southeast of Brisbane, came after a "challenging and complex 18-month investigation".

Police will allege Montgomery spent the money on gambling, property and lifestyle products including holidays and beauty treatments.

He came from an accounting background, but had progressed to a senior management position in the family-owned business.

Acting Inspector Bennett said police would allege the man exploited his senior position and knowledge of the company's financial processes to facilitate and conceal a "highly sophisticated and elaborate crime".

Police allege he set up a series of accounts to siphon the money from the company in what appeared to be legitimate purchases.

The case was adjourned until September 7.

