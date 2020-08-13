Dead woman’s carer granted bail

A 69-year-old Adelaide woman charged with the manslaughter of cerebral palsy sufferer Ann Marie Smith has been banned from working as a carer as a condition of her bail.

Rosa Maria Maione was granted home detention bail in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday after being held in custody since her arrest last week.

Police allege Ms Smith died of serious criminal neglect and her death was preventable.

The 54-year-old passed away in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

In the period leading up to her death, Maione had worked as her carer.

Other conditions of Maione's release include that she be electronically monitored and that she surrender her Italian passport and not apply for an Australian one.

Launching his bail application last week, defence counsel Stephen Ey said she had been co-operative since first being interviewed by detectives.

Mr Ey said he had previously indicated that should they want to arrest the 69-year-old all they had to do was call him and he would make her available.

Instead, he said they raided her home and took her into custody in what he described as "grandstanding to the max".

Maione will return to court in April when prosecutors will make a final charge determination with the Director of Public Prosecutions given until February to prepare the initial brief of evidence.

After Thursday's court appearance Police Commissioner Grant Stevens confirmed the investigation into Ms Smith's death was continuing.