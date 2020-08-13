National

WA records two new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Two new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Western Australia, where the government has rejected calls for an inquiry into its handling of the pandemic.

The cases reported on Thursday, a woman in her 50s and man in his 30s, are both returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

WA now has three active cases.

The state Labor government this week revealed under questioning in parliament the number of exemptions granted to its quarantine requirements.

Between April 6 and August 10, WA Police granted exemptions to 6661 people. Many were air crew from domestic flights, the government said.

About 42,000 people had flown into the state from overseas or interstate during the same period.

Opposition health spokesman Zak Kirkup said the figures were deeply concerning and repeated calls for the establishment of a review committee to determine the risks of the virus permeating Western Australia's closed borders.

"The public has the right to know if the government can guarantee that what is happening in Victoria won't happen here," he said.

Premier Mark McGowan dismissed calls for the review, saying there had been just four breaches identified out of 10,500 returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

He said former federal health department boss Jane Halton would be arriving in WA this week to examine the hotel system.

"I think it is best at this time that we allow our lawyers, our health officials, our chief health officer and our police officers to get on and do their job," he said.

"At this point, and over the last six months, they have had done an outstanding job."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire