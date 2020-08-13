National

Regional Vic set for virus testing blitz

By AAP Newswire

AAP

Victoria will embark on a testing blitz to combat a worrying trend of new coronavirus cases in regional cities.

Premier Daniel Andrews said three more testing sites would be set up in Ballarat, Geelong and Bendigo from Friday after "significant growth" in cases.

"We encourage anybody in Bendigo, Ballarat or Geelong and anyone across regional Victoria, if you've got even the mildest of symptoms, please come forward and get tested," Mr Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

"As far as some of those worrying trends in those three large regional cities, this testing push over the coming days and weeks will be a really important way in which we can be confident that we're finding all of the virus that's there."

The new testing sites will be based at Ballarat Respiratory Clinic, Kardinia Health in Geelong and Bendigo Respiratory Clinic at Spring Gully Primary Health.

Other pre-existing testing facilities in the three regional Victorian cities will remain open with increased operating hours and staff.

Deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng said Geelong (176 cases), Bendigo (53) and Ballarat (23) had recorded more than 250 cases in the past 14 days.

Geelong accounts for almost half of all regional cases, Ballarat has the highest growth rate in the past week and Bendigo's active case numbers are stable but stubborn.

There are 492 active cases in regional local governments under stage three restrictions, down from 512 on Wednesday.

Mr Cheng said officials were considering moving the three regional epicentres to stage four restrictions, but stage three rules had only been in effect for a week.

"It's sort of a day-by-day proposition," he said.

"We really encourage the community to come forward to get tested so that we can sort of get on top of these transmission chains and hopefully obviate the need for stage four."

The Victorian government has also immediately increased its coronavirus hardship payment from $300 to $450 to ease the burden on those forced to isolate while awaiting test results.

