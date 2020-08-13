National

Family seeks answers from Cairns inquest

By AAP Newswire

Thomas Davy's sister Katie (centre) speaks to the media - AAP

The family of a man stabbed to death at a house in north Queensland nearly two years ago hope an inquest will answer their many questions.

Thomas Davy and a man he met only hours before, Corey Christensen, died at Alva Beach near Townsville on October 1, 2018.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the men, aged 27 and 37, will be considered during an inquest in Cairns in October.

Mr Davy and a friend Candice Locke met Mr Christensen and another man on the beach at sunset the evening before the men died, a pre-inquest conference at Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Mr Christensen invited the pair to an NRL grand final party near the Alva Beach surf club

The inquest will hear from people at the party about interactions between the four and Ms Locke's level of intoxication, counsel assisting the coroner Joseph Crawfoot said.

Mr Davy left the party without Ms Locke, who injured her shoulder after the grand final ended.

Mr Crawfoot said Ms Locke, Mr Davy, Mr Christensen and the fourth man later came to be in the house of Dean Webber.

It was there the two men were stabbed.

Katie Davy says her family hope the inquest will answer their questions about what happened to her "fun big brother" Tom.

"We've got a lot of questions unanswered so far," she said after the pre-inquest conference.

"I can't put into words how hard it's been. Our life as we knew it ended that day. We haven't been able to move past that day."

How Ms Locke was injured and why the group came to be inside the house of Mr Webber - who wasn't known to them and hadn't been at the party - will be considered at the inquest.

No one has been charged over the deaths - an issue that will also be looked at during the proceedings.

The inquest will also consider whether earlier intervention by police and Queensland Ambulance Service may have prevented the deaths.

The five-day inquest is expected to be held from October 12.

