Big Brother contestant jailed over drugs

By AAP Newswire

He once volunteered to be locked up in the Big Brother house, but former reality TV contestant Saxon Pepper has now been locked up at home in Adelaide after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

The 35-year-old came before the District Court on Thursday after admitting to possessing a stolen double-barrel shotgun, drug trafficking, driving offences and breaches of bail.

Judge Joana Fuller said Pepper had moved to Queensland and in 2008 successfully auditioned to appear on Big Brother.

"Your incentive for applying for the show was to prove that you could be a better person," she said.

"But you felt rejected after being evicted from the house after 15 days."

The judge said Pepper enjoyed a "brief taste of fame" after the show and made some money through TV appearances and radio interviews as well as hosting nightclub events.

However, she said that did not last and he returned to South Australia.

While back in Adelaide Pepper continued to use drugs, including methamphetamine, and was admitted to hospital after an overdose.

The court was also told that his drug use led to him accumulating significant debts and at one stage he was kidnapped by bikies and tortured for 24 hours.

Reports also indicated Pepper had suffered from significant mental health issues since childhood that had never been properly addressed.

Judge Fuller jailed him for two years, six months and seven days and set a non-parole period of 18 months.

But she ordered the terms be served on home detention.

The judge told Pepper that with a background of serious drug abuse, he faced the prospect of going back to jail if he breached any of the conditions of his sentence.

"You've asked for a chance and I'm giving you that chance," she said.

