National

Foreign crooks deported on charter planes

By AAP Newswire

A charter plane at Christmas Island. - AAP

1 of 1

A dozen foreign-born criminals locked up in Australia have been punted back to Italy and the UK aboard a charter plane.

Despite restrictions on global travel during the coronavirus pandemic, they were kicked out of the country on Wednesday afternoon.

Kiwi crooks have also been sent packing back to New Zealand.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the flights were expensive but argued it was money well spent.

"I honestly believe our country is safer for them not being here," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

"We'll continue to send people to their countries of origin, wherever they were born."

Hundreds more foreign criminals facing deportation are being shipped off to detention on Christmas Island.

Australia's onshore immigration detention centres are struggling to cope with "unlawful non-citizens" who can't be expelled.

There are now 1550 people in immigration detention on the mainland, down from a record 10,200 in 2013.

More than 70 per cent of detainees have committed crimes and will be deported as a result.

About 250 of the most serious crims are being sent to Christmas Island to free up some space.

Christmas Island has previously housed asylum seekers and, more recently, people returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre is also holding a Tamil family fighting deportation to Sri Lanka after being taken from the Queensland town of Biloela.

Latest articles

Opinion

Are you on team Jesus?

I went to watch two local teams play netball a couple of weeks ago, to support a specific player.

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Opinion

We can’t afford delays when it comes to hospital

In the 2007 state election campaign a new police station was promised for Deniliquin.

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Opinion

Forced to live a nightmare

Commentary from the Federal Government last week suggests there is no doubt it is prepared to sacrifice food and fibre production in the NSW Murray to avoid a political stoush.

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire