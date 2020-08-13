National

Push for telehealth extension during virus

By AAP Newswire

Doctors are urging the Morrison government to extend Medicare-subsidised telehealth services as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The service is due to end September 30 but the government has said it will consider an extension on the advice of an expert medical panel.

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid says the September deadline was decided when there was optimism the nation would be over the worst of coronavirus.

"We now know that the virus will be with us well past the end of September," Dr Khorshid said on Thursday.

"Telehealth remains fundamental to our national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ending the temporary Medicare arrangements in September would be premature."

Dr Khorshid says the scheme is vital to ensure Australians who are self-isolating can still access medical care.

The AMA said a March 2021 deadline would align with the end date for JobKeeper wage subsidies.

Labor supports the push, with opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen saying telehealth has reduced coronavirus risks for patients and health workers.

"The extension should include both telephone and videoconference items to maintain access and choice for patients and providers, including those who can't access video services," he said.

"And the extension period must be used to agree a long-term future for telehealth as part of broader efforts to boost the quality and co-ordination of care."

Patients can access teleheath services through Medicare if they are a regular patient of a GP or medical practice, or have been an active patient within the past year.

Marie Stopes Australia and the Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine say there should be an exception for sexual and reproductive healthcare.

Without that, the groups say it's harder for Australians to access medical termination of pregnancy and HIV prevention.

