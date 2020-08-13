Push for telehealth extension amid virus

National

Australia's peak medical group has urged the federal government to extend Medicare-subsidised telehealth services until March as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The service is due to end September 30, but the government has said it will consider an extension upon the advice of a panel of chief medical officers.

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid says that's the way to go because the September deadline was decided when there was optimism the nation would be over the worst of coronavirus by then.

"We now know that the virus will be with us well past the end of September," Dr Khorshid said.

"Victoria is in the midst of a second wave of infections and NSW is increasingly struggling in its daily battle to reduce its daily infection numbers. Most other states have also seen new infections, albeit at very low levels.

"Telehealth remains fundamental to our national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and ending the temporary Medicare arrangements in September would be premature."

Dr Khorshid says the scheme is vital to ensure Australians who are self-isolating can still access medical care.

The AMA said a March 2012 end date would align with the cessation of the government's wage subsidy program.

