Turkish diplomat death: reward offered

The mysterious assassinations of a Turkish diplomat and his bodyguard in Sydney 40 years ago are being investigated by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

With $1 million reward on offer, the JCTT is appealing for help from the public after new details relating to the cold-case double-execution came to light.

Turkish Consul-General Sarik Ariyak, 50, and his bodyguard, Engin Sever, 28, were shot outside a home on Portland Street, Dover Heights in Sydney's east, at 9.45am on December 17,1980.

Mr Ariyak and Mr Sever were leaving the residence in separate vehicles when they were approached by two unknown men, who fired multiple shots at close range before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Mr Ariyak died at the scene and Mr Sever died a short time later at St Vincent's Hospital.

Despite extensive investigations by NSW Police at the time and over the years, no one has ever been charged.

Following a formal review last year, the NSW JCTT - which comprises the NSW Police Force's Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, Australian Federal Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and NSW Crime Commission - set up Operation Esslemont to re-investigate the murders using advancements in investigative techniques and forensic technologies.

NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said when the reward for information was increased to $1 million on the 39th anniversary of the deaths in December, it led to new lines of inquiry.

Subsequently police divers from Marine Area Command recently conducted searches in Sydney Harbour off Greenwich Point.

As investigations continue - both domestically and internationally - detectives are keen to speak with anyone who may know who was responsible for planning, carrying out or covering up the crime.

"Operation Esslemont investigators have been working meticulously through the original case files and have established new and significant lines of inquiry," Assistant Commissioner Walton said on Thursday.

"Since our appeal late last year, we have received incredible interest from the community but given the politically motivated nature of the assassination, we believe there's still a reluctance to help us.

"But experience tells us that the passage of time - particularly changes in relationships between people with knowledge of a crime - coupled with a hefty reward can be the key to breaking the wall of silence," he said.