National

Dive for clues in hunt for diplomat killer

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police divers conducting an underwater search in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

New leads in the 1980 murder of a Turkish diplomat who was gunned down in front of his young daughter in Sydney have led police to trawl the city's harbour.

However, they believe crucial evidence needed to catch those who executed Consul-General Sarik Ariyak and his bodyguard Engin Sever remains with someone willing to finally divulge secrets they've held for 40 years.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team, which includes Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, has renewed its investigation into the killings.

Mr Ariyak, 50, and 28-year-old Mr Sever were shot multiple times at close range by two men when leaving the consul-general's Dover Heights home in separate cars at 9.45am on December 17.

The attackers fled on a motorcycle, leaving Mr Ariyak to die in front of his 12-year-old daughter. Mr Sever died a short time later at St Vincent's Hospital.

Soon after, the Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide claimed responsibility, but no one has been charged despite extensive investigations.

The JCTT set up Operation Esslemont last year to re-investigate the murders using advancements in investigative techniques and forensic technologies.

When the reward for information was increased to $1 million on the 39th anniversary of the deaths in December, it led to new lines of inquiry.

Those led police divers to carry out underwater searches on Wednesday in Sydney Harbour off Greenwich Point, where they recovered some items.

But detectives say they won't be able to solve the crime without new information.

"It's like a jigsaw puzzle with frayed edges. We're trying to put it together and every piece of information that we have brought to us actually helps us put it all together," NSW Police Counter Terrorism Commander Mark Walton told reporters on Thursday.

The team believes the assassinations are linked to a string of attacks on Turkish officials around the world supposedly carried out by Armenian-linked terror organisations.

"If we look at the history of over 30 similar acts that occurred around the world over that period during the '70s and '80s ... this was consistent with that and the motive is clearly connected," Assistant Commissioner Walton said.

"It's reasonable to expect that the same people would be connected between those two crimes, as they are likely to be with many of the crimes that occurred overseas during that period."

As investigations continue in Australia and overseas, detectives want to speak with anyone who may know who was responsible for planning, carrying out or covering up the crime.

"This wasn't one or two people that were involved in this activity. There would have been more involved, which I think increases the chances that ... some of them are alive and are sitting there today with that on their conscience," Mr Walton said.

Latest articles

News

Indigo budget adopted

Indigo Shire Council has formally adopted its budget for 2020/21, with the mayor describing it as one of the most challenging in the council’s history. Mayor Jenny O’Connor said the 2020 summer bushfires followed by the devastating COVID-19...

Robert Muir
News

Businesses welcome JobKeeper 2.0

Local businesses in the local community have welcomed the federal government announcement of the six-month extension of JobKeeper payments. The nationwide changes mean it will be easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to apply for JobKeeper...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Council meets with minister

The NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock held a zoom meeting with Murray River councils on Monday to hear their concerns about border closures. Federation Council’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and General Manager were part of the video...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire