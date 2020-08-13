National

WA’s Clive Palmer bill passes lower house

By AAP Newswire

Queensland businessman Clive Palmer

Western Australia's parliament has edged closer to approving extraordinary legislation designed to head off a potential $30 billion damages claim from Clive Palmer.

But the government's hopes of passing the bill on Thursday could be dashed after the Liberal opposition argued it should be scrutinised by a select committee.

The government does not have a majority in the upper house, unlike the lower house which signed off on the legislation on Wednesday night.

Mr Palmer and his associated companies Mineralogy and International Minerals are pursuing damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal government to refuse to formally assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The government has calculated the total claim to be $27.7 billion minus costs, an amount Premier Mark McGowan says would effectively bankrupt the state.

In response, the government has put forward unprecedented legislation which would terminate the arbitration between the two parties.

Mr Palmer has said it would damage the state's reputation and cause other companies to think twice about investing in WA.

Opposition leader Liza Harvey says the Liberals broadly support the government's legislation but there is no reason why it should not be scrutinised by a "short, sharp" select committee which could finish its work by mid-September

Mr McGowan has rejected the suggestion, saying the state cannot afford to delay taking protective action.

Attorney-General John Quigley on Wednesday revealed Mr Palmer had taken action in the NSW Supreme Court to attempt to circumvent WA's legislation.

It also emerged Mr Palmer had offered to withdraw his legal challenge against WA's border closures if officials agreed to move arbitration hearings relating to the damages claim from Perth to Canberra.

The offer was made in a letter, written by the in-house counsel for Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company to state lawyers in WA, which Mr Quigley tabled in parliament.

"He just wanted to bring the border down and risk the lives of West Australians so he could get money out of us," Mr McGowan told parliament.

