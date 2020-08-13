National

WA parliament to pass Clive Palmer bill

By AAP Newswire

Queensland businessman Clive Palmer

Western Australia's government is poised to get its way in rushing through an extraordinary bid to head off Clive Palmer's potential $30 billion claim against the state.

The government has put forward unprecedented legislation to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company.

It will have the effect of terminating arbitration between the two parties and stopping Mr Palmer seeking damages against the state.

The lower house signed off on the bill on Wednesday night, just hours after it was introduced.

It now looks set to pass the upper house on Thursday after the WA Nationals and Greens sided with the government to suspend all other business.

The Liberal opposition and some crossbenchers unsuccessfully sought more time to scrutinise the legislation, arguing it was unreasonable to consider it within 48 hours.

Government upper house leader Sue Ellery said MPs could not afford to provide Mr Palmer with any opportunity to challenge the bill's validity.

"If the bill is not enacted and his self-serving claims are not extinguished, then the damages exposure is quite breathtaking," she said.

Liberal MP Nick Goiran labelled the fast-tracking of the legislation a "pathetic charade for democracy".

Mr Palmer and his associated companies Mineralogy and International Minerals are pursuing damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal government to refuse to formally assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The government has calculated the total claim to be $27.7 billion minus costs, an amount Premier Mark McGowan says would effectively bankrupt the state.

Attorney-General John Quigley on Wednesday revealed Mr Palmer had taken action in the NSW Supreme Court to attempt to circumvent WA's legislation.

It also emerged Mr Palmer had offered to withdraw his legal challenge against WA's border closures if officials agreed to move arbitration hearings relating to the damages claim from Perth to Canberra.

The offer was made in a letter, written by the in-house counsel for Mineralogy to state lawyers in WA, which Mr Quigley tabled in parliament.

Mr Palmer has called for the attorney-general to resign and says the government's legislation will cause other companies to reconsider investing in WA.

