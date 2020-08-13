National

Virus marshalls for SA pubs and clubs

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens. - AAP

Coronavirus marshalls will be used to enforce social distancing and other restrictions in South Australia's pubs, restaurants, cafes and other venues.

Businesses will be required to appoint staff to take on the roles to avoid tighter measures on trading being imposed.

The marshalls will be clearly identified and will be required to ensure all patrons and staff are following safety protocols.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the new step would allow businesses and the wider community to operate as normal as possible while putting some new barriers in place to the spread of the virus.

"This is being done so we can hold back the requirement to minimise patron numbers in these venues," he said.

"We recognise that these restrictions do have an adverse impact on the ability to trade effectively and we're looking for ways to ensure high levels of safety without having to put caps on their numbers."

The new measure will apply across a range of outlets including pubs, restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, food courts, supermarkets, hardware stores, gyms and places of worship.

From August 21, SA will also further restrict movement across the state's border with Victoria.

People who live close to the border who come and go for school, work, or for shopping will no longer be allowed into South Australia unless they can comply with essential traveller requirements.

The change is likely to prevent most trips for those who currently have permission to regularly leave and enter SA.

"We understand this is going to have an impact on those close border communities," Mr Stevens said on Wednesday.

"But given the current status of COVID-19 in Victoria, this is a critical step to ensure the safety of the South Australian community and to minimise the risk of COVID-19 finding its way into our regional communities and then into the wider metropolitan area."

South Australia has not had a new coronavirus infection for five days and has only six active cases.

