New virus measures for SA nursing homes

South Australia has imposed tighter restrictions on aged care facilities to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among vulnerable residents.

From August 27, carers in nursing homes will not be permitted to work at more than one facility and all staff, including doctors and nurses, will be required to wear masks when coming into close contact with residents.

Face shields and gloves will also be required in some circumstances.

Premier Steven Marshall says it's hoped the move will keep the state's unblemished record across the aged care sector during the global pandemic.

"We're very proud we haven't had a fatality in an aged care facility and we want to keep it that way," Mr Marshall said.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the government wanted to minimise the disruption to facilities and workers and hoped arrangements could be put in place to maintain services and retain jobs.

He said the two-week phase-in period would give the industry time to put measures in place.