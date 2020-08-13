Vic records 8 virus deaths, 278 new cases

Another eight Victorians have died from coronavirus, while 278 new cases have been recorded.

It's the lowest number of new cases since July 20, when the state recorded 275 cases.

The deaths bring the state's death toll to 275 and the national figure to 360.

Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett believes Victoria is beginning to flatten the curve.

"It really looks like we are past the peak now," she told Nine's Today show on Thursday.

She noted active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria dropped on Wednesday for the first time.

"So hopefully this pipeline, if you like, of people being exposed then becoming ill and possibly also triggering workplace outbreaks is now shifting so that we are starting to close down those existing outbreaks," Professor Bennett said.

"We should see the numbers really drop quite rapidly once these outbreaks are contained."

Premier Daniel Andrews said the full effects of the stage-four lockdown would not be known until next week.

He said it was dependent upon "literally hundreds of millions of individual choices and decisions".