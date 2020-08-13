National

Worry in NSW over unknown virus sources

By AAP Newswire

Kerry Chant (foreground) and Gladys Berejiklian. - AAP

1 of 1

There is concern among the NSW premier and health authorities about the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state with no known source.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged NSW needs to go further in preventing the spread of the virus which includes wearing masks where social distancing cannot be guaranteed on public transport, at religious services and in supermarkets.

Ms Berejiklian also admitted her concerns around the "cumulative accumulation of those unknown sources".

NSW recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday with two linked to Cherrybrook's Tangara School for Girls.

There are now 19 cases linked to the school with the original source still unknown.

The outbreak has been associated with the nearby Catholic Opus Dei study centre for girls, Eremeran, which has closed for cleaning after recently hosting five senior schoolgirls at a religious retreat.

Thirteen of the cases were locally acquired and linked to known cases, one was a returned traveller from overseas, two were locally acquired without a known source, and two were acquired in Victoria.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said she was most concerned about a number of cases in the past six weeks where the source was unknown, predominantly in southwest and western Sydney.

NSW Health on Wednesday also announced changes at the border to allow ACT residents to travel home from Victoria through NSW.

The changes will start on August 13 and allow ACT residents to travel by road between 9am and 3pm every day until August 17.

They must have sufficient fuel to complete the journey through NSW, travel the route designated by the police commissioner without stopping except for fatigue or hygiene breaks at designated spots, carry their entry certificate and maintain physical distancing.

After they transit through NSW and enter the ACT, they will not be allowed back into NSW for at least 14 days.

Latest articles

Soccer

Victory steel for crucial A-League rebuild

After one of the worst A-League seasons in their history, Melbourne Victory are determined to nail their rebuild - starting with appointing their next coach.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Western United beat Glory, make A-L finals

Besart Berisha’s brace has led Western United to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, with the A-League newcomers set to play finals in their first season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire