Worry in NSW over unknown virus sources

There is concern among the NSW premier and health authorities about the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state with no known source.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged NSW needs to go further in preventing the spread of the virus which includes wearing masks where social distancing cannot be guaranteed on public transport, at religious services and in supermarkets.

Ms Berejiklian also admitted her concerns around the "cumulative accumulation of those unknown sources".

NSW recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday with two linked to Cherrybrook's Tangara School for Girls.

There are now 19 cases linked to the school with the original source still unknown.

The outbreak has been associated with the nearby Catholic Opus Dei study centre for girls, Eremeran, which has closed for cleaning after recently hosting five senior schoolgirls at a religious retreat.

Thirteen of the cases were locally acquired and linked to known cases, one was a returned traveller from overseas, two were locally acquired without a known source, and two were acquired in Victoria.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said she was most concerned about a number of cases in the past six weeks where the source was unknown, predominantly in southwest and western Sydney.

NSW Health on Wednesday also announced changes at the border to allow ACT residents to travel home from Victoria through NSW.

The changes will start on August 13 and allow ACT residents to travel by road between 9am and 3pm every day until August 17.

They must have sufficient fuel to complete the journey through NSW, travel the route designated by the police commissioner without stopping except for fatigue or hygiene breaks at designated spots, carry their entry certificate and maintain physical distancing.

After they transit through NSW and enter the ACT, they will not be allowed back into NSW for at least 14 days.