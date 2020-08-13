NSW worried about unknown virus sources

The NSW premier and health authorities are increasingly concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases with no known source across the state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned NSW might need tougher measures to halt the spread of the virus and could make wearing masks mandatory on public transport, at religious services and in supermarkets.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday admitted her major concern was the "cumulative accumulation of those unknown sources" of infection.

NSW recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday with two cases linked to Cherrybrook's Tangara School for Girls.

There are now 19 cases linked to the school and the original source is still unknown.

The outbreak has been linked to a nearby Opus Dei Catholic study centre, Eremeran, which has closed for cleaning after recently hosting five senior schoolgirls taking part in a religious retreat.

And a third confirmed case has been identified at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta, which will remain closed until August 24 to allow for contact tracing. Staff and students there have been told to isolate and get tested.

Parramatta Public School, which was closed on Wednesday after a student tested positive, will re-open on Thursday.

The NSW Department of Education and NSW Health are working closely to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff.

"This work has included identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and communicating directly with them regarding their requirement to self-isolate," the government said in a statement.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said there were a number of cases in the past six weeks where the source was unknown, predominantly in southwest and western Sydney.

NSW Health on Wednesday also announced changes at the border to allow about 100 ACT residents to travel home from Victoria through NSW.

The changes coming into effect on Thursday will the ACT residents to travel by road between 9am and 3pm every day until August 17.

They must have sufficient fuel to complete the journey through NSW, travel by a route designated by police and without stopping, except for fatigue or hygiene breaks at designated spots, carry entry certificates and maintain physical distancing.

After they transit through NSW and enter the ACT, they will not be allowed back into NSW for at least 14 days.