PM offers condolences for elderly deaths

Scott Morrison has delivered a pointed message about failures to protect vulnerable aged care residents from coronavirus.

The prime minister has published a Facebook message expressing condolences for the hundreds of elderly people who have died from the disease.

His government has full responsibility for privately operated aged care facilities.

"I want to assure that where there are shortcomings in these areas they'll be acknowledged and the lessons will be learned," Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

The prime minister has received some criticism for choosing to release the pre-recorded video rather than facing the scrutiny of a news conference.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese ramped up his rhetoric, accusing Mr Morrison of attempting to shirk responsibility for aged care.

"What we know now from the aged care royal commission is that they didn't have a plan," Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

"We know as well, from expert evidence, that many hundreds of aged care residents will have a premature death as a result of the failure to put in place an appropriate plan."

Mr Morrison has warned Australia to brace for more coronavirus deaths.

The disease has claimed 361 Australian lives, including 160 deaths linked to aged care homes in Victoria.

The state recorded eight more deaths on Thursday and 278 new cases, the lowest daily increase in more than three weeks.

The aged care royal commission has this week examined the impact of the pandemic on the elderly, hearing stories of neglect and apathy.

Almost 70 per cent of the people who have died were aged care residents.

Australia has one of the worst aged care death rates in the world.

NSW has recorded its first coronavirus death in more than a week after an elderly woman died from the virus.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned of harsher restrictions if people and businesses keep flouting the rules.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd shares her frustrations.

"People only have to look across the border to Victoria to see what happens when people don't adhere to the physical distancing restrictions," he told the ABC.

"We have to all be doing everything we can."

Professor Kidd is increasingly confident a coronavirus vaccine will emerge but says it's difficult to know when.

Russia this week became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine but was met with scepticism in the global health and science community.

The drug has only been studied in dozens of people, far fewer than the tens of thousands needed to prove if it is safe and effective.

More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world, with 25 in human clinical trials.