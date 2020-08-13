Expert confidence grows over virus vaccine

Australia's top medical officers are increasingly confident a coronavirus vaccine will be found but remain circumspect about locking in a timetable.

The nation recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with 21 more deaths in Victoria taking the overall toll to 352.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said he was in touch with Australian researchers and experts hunting for a precious vaccine.

"We are everyday becoming more and more optimistic - cautiously optimistic - but optimistic nonetheless of a COVID-19 vaccine being produced," he told reporters in Canberra.

"I am constantly astonished by the speed and the pace with which the global community is racing towards finding effective vaccines and treatments for COVID."

Russia has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, an announcement met with international scepticism.

The drug has only been studied in dozens of people, far less than the tens of thousands needed to prove if it is safe and effective.

The vaccine race has more than 150 candidates being developed and tested around the world with 25 in human clinical trials.

Dr Coatsworth called on Russia or any other country claiming to have found a vaccine to make all the information available for scrutiny.

"No matter who wins this race, any effective, safe vaccine needs to be immediately provided to the world," he said.

CSIRO chief scientist Larry Marshall is also optimistic a vaccine will be discovered.

But he was tight-lipped about when the public could expect a coronavirus jab.

"I'm not allowed to answer that question," Dr Marshall told the National Press Club.

Victoria recorded 410 new cases on Wednesday, which was higher than the previous day but in line with a downward trend in the past week.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the curve appeared to be flattening but there was a long way to go, with Melbourne just one week into the nation's heaviest lockdown.

NSW recorded 18 new infections, with most tied to known outbreaks.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned tougher restrictions could be on the way if people don't start wearing masks.