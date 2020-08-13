Sydney teacher on sex charges seeks bail

A Sydney teacher accused of sex with a student during school hours is expected to make a second application for release after spending a month in custody.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 23, is due to face the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, exactly a month after a Bankstown magistrate denied her release for fear she may interfere with witnesses.

The high school teacher faces 10 charges including five counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged 14 to 16.

Any sexual impropriety was denied and she had no criminal history, her lawyer told the court in July.

Police allege the woman took steps to get around their investigation after learning of it prior to her arrest on July 10, including by using a new Snapchat account.

Snapchat conversations uncovered by detectives allegedly show the teacher encouraging the boy to send an explicit image over the service.

Young is accused of twice having sexual intercourse with the boy under her authority between 9am and 4pm on Tuesday, June 24.

Court documents show she's accused of also intentionally sexually touching the child over the same time period.

Then, on Friday, July 3, Young allegedly had sexual intercourse with the boy three times between 2pm and 3.30pm.

By court order, the name of the school cannot be named as it could help identify the child complainant.