Sydney teacher on sex charges gets bail

A Sydney teacher accused of having sex with a student and swapping explicit images of each other has been granted $850,000 bail.

Monica Elizabeth Young was arrested in July and faces 10 charges including five counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a boy aged 14 to 16.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Stephen Campbell granted the 23-year-old bail with conditions including daily reporting to police, a ban on using social media and two relatives agreeing to forfeit $850,000 if she doesn't comply with the terms.

Her lawyer Ian Lloyd QC submitted her dealings with the 14-year-old complainant may have been "foolish" but she totally denied any sexual impropriety with him.

The Crown opposed bail primarily on the grounds of protection of the complainant, whose parents wrote a letter saying they were concerned Young "may continue to prey" on their son or other children if released.

The allegations against her include inciting the boy to send a photo of his penis before she sent one to him of her vagina.

Mr Lloyd said CCTV footage, on one view, showed his client had been foolish and perhaps breached school discipline rules by meeting the teenager outside school, perhaps in a stairwell or in his workplace.

"She is not charged with foolishness or breaking school rules," he said.

"None of the CCTV shows any impropriety on her part towards this complainant".

Lubricant found in her bag had been confiscated from the teenager after she saw him giggling with other boys, he said.

Young is accused of twice having sexual intercourse with the boy under her authority between 9am and 4pm on Tuesday, June 24 and intentionally sexually touching him over the same time period.

Then, on Friday, July 3, Young allegedly had sexual intercourse with the boy three times between 2pm and 3.30pm.