High Court to decide on sick leave appeal

A chocolatier's bitter row with a union over sick leave entitlements is reaching its legal climax.

The High Court is set to hand down a decision that could have ramifications for more than one million shift workers.

The stoush centres on a landmark ruling from the Federal Court, which found employees who worked three 12-hour shifts at the Hobart Cadbury factory each week accrued 120 hours of leave each year.

But a worker who did the same 36-hour week across five shifts would only accrue 72 hours a year.

Modelez International, which owns Cadbury, appealed the court's "overly generous and unfair" decision.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter backed the appeal, saying the ruling sparked confusion and uncertainty about calculating sick and carers' leave.

Mr Porter blamed Labor's rewording of the Fair Work Act in 2009, when the annual entitlement was changed from 76 hours to 10 days.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union has criticised the government's involvement in the case.

The High Court is due to hand down its judgment on Thursday.

Employer groups believe the decision will have implications for more than one million people doing shift work, particularly in the mining, manufacturing, construction and nursing sectors.