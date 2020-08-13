National

High Court sides with chocolatier on leave

By AAP Newswire

Cadbury chocolate (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A chocolatier has claimed victory in a bitter legal row with the union over sick leave entitlements.

The High Court has sided with Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, over how leave entitlements are accrued.

The stoush centred on whether employees who did 12-hour shifts were entitled to more leave than those whose hours were more spread out.

In a 3-2 decision, the court agreed when an employee is entitled to 10 days of paid personal leave a year, it is considered a "notional day".

This amounts to one-tenth of the equivalent of an employee's ordinary hours of work in a two-week period, rather than a "working day" consisting of time worked in a 24-hour period.

Chief Justice Susan Kiefel, Justice Geoffrey Nettle and Justice Michelle Gordon rejected the latter definition.

"It would give rise to absurd results and inequitable outcomes, and would be contrary to the legislative purposes of fairness and flexibility in the Fair Work Act," they said.

"The 'working day' construction would create not only unfairness but also uncertainty."

Employer groups believe the decision will have implications for more than one million people doing shift work, particularly in the mining, manufacturing, construction and nursing sectors.

The Australian Industry Group is elated, saying the decision preserves widespread industry practice.

"The court's judgment ensures equity amongst full-time and part-time employees, and amongst 8-hour and 12-hour shift workers," Ai Group boss Innes Willox said.

The court set aside a landmark ruling from the Federal Court, which found employees who worked three 12-hour shifts at the Hobart Cadbury factory each week accrued 120 hours of leave each year.

But a worker who did the same 36-hour week across five shifts would only accrue 72 hours a year.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter backed the Mondelez appeal, saying the initial ruling sparked confusion and uncertainty about calculating sick and carers' leave.

Mr Porter blamed Labor's rewording of the Fair Work Act in 2009, when the annual entitlement was changed from 76 hours to 10 days.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union criticised the government's involvement in the case.

Latest articles

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
News

The Dunera - a ship with a cargo of talent

After the fall of France in May 1940, the German Army stood poised to invade Britain. In the ensuing panic, thousands of “enemy aliens” — Germans, Austrians and Italians — were rounded up by British authorities to be...

John Lewis
News

A story of magical love down the generations

Winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced last month after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire