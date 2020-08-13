High Court to rule on Qld negligence case

The family of young Queensland woman severely brain-damaged after a paramedic treated her during an asthma attack will finally learn if they will be eligible for compensation.

The High Court will make a final decision on Thursday after the Queensland government appealed the $3 million compensation payment ordered in the negligence case.

Chronic asthmatic Jennifer Leanne Masson, 25, was left in a vegetative state after being treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic as she was gripped by an attack in 2002 in Cairns.

She was blue in the face and struggling for breath when a paramedic initially injected her with salbutamol instead of adrenaline.

The officer continued the treatment for about 20 minutes before switching to adrenaline.

In all, the officer administered twice the maximum dosage of salbutamol recommended by QAS.

It left Ms Masson chronically disabled and needing round-the-clock care for 14 years before she died in 2016.

Her family argued adrenaline should have been administered immediately, or at least within a couple of minutes.

The ambulance officers were not adequately trained and instructed, they said.

Ms Masson's family initially failed in suing the state for negligence in a decision overruled by the Court of Appeal in May 2019.

The Queensland government appealed that decision in the High Court, arguing the Court of Appeal finding was "impermissible interference" with the decision of the trial judge.

The state argued in the High Court that in 2002 a "responsible body of medical opinion" supported administering salbutamol and not adrenaline to someone like Ms Masson suffering respiratory attack, as well as a high heart rate and high blood pressure.

It also argued the QAS manual did not direct the use of adrenaline.

"Rather it required the exercise of judgment and experience to determine the best treatment for the patient."

Brett Walker SC, on behalf of Ms Masson's family, argued the paramedic based his actions on the notion, not supported by any expert at the trial, that adrenaline could not be used on a patient with a fast heartbeat.

"Following a comprehensive review of the whole of the evidence, the Court of Appeal correctly recognised adrenaline's superiority made it the only reasonable response to an asthmatic patient who was as close to dying as Ms Masson was," Mr Walker said.