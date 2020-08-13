National

Another jump in unemployment expected

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

Economists expect a modest rise in employment when the latest jobs figures are released, but not by enough to stop the jobless rate spiking to a 22-year high.

The unemployment rate for July is expected to jump to 7.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent the previous month.

Number crunchers anticipate Thursday's labour force report to show a 30,000 increase in the figure of those employed in July.

The number jumped nearly 211,000 in the previous month, reflecting the gradual unwinding of virus restrictions.

Employment had slumped by 870,000 less people employed over April and May.

But July is expected to throw the employment rebound off balance, given Melbourne was forced back into harsh lockdowns to contain a second wave of the virus.

Weekly payrolls data showed Victorian job numbers heading into the lockdown had dropped 1.5 per cent, compared with a mere 0.1 per cent decline nationwide.

Westpac economists expect the jobless rise will be fuelled by a greater number of people seeking work.

The Reserve Bank expects the unemployment rate to hit 10 per cent by the end of this year and still be around seven per cent in two years' time.

Central bank governor Philip Lowe will be grilled on this outlook when he faces federal politicians on Friday.

Rising unemployment and the first recession in nearly 30 years is expected to further depress wage increases in the months ahead.

The June quarter wage price index released on Wednesday grew by just 0.2 per cent, the slowest rate since the Australian Bureau of Statistics began collecting the data in 1997.

The annual rate of wages growth was dragged down to 1.8 per cent, also a record low.

At the same time, the monthly Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment index tumbled 9.5 per cent in August and now stands close to the low seen in April, when the whole nation was in shutdown.

This reflected fears of widespread outbreaks and shutdowns beyond Victoria, causing a deeper economic contraction and even higher unemployment.

