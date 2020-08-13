National

Qld quarantine investigation after breach

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Police will investigate how a Queensland man was able to get past officers and flee mandatory hotel coronavirus quarantine in a rural town.

The 25-year-old surrendered himself on Wednesday after leaving the Toowoomba hotel on day nine of his two-week isolation period a day earlier.

"He's worked out a way to leave and left," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters when asked about the incident.

The man had earlier tested negative to COVID-19 after returning from a NSW hotspot and was not considered a high risk to the community.

Despite this, police started searching for the man, who was also a resident of the town.

Mr Gollschewski said it was the first time a person had fled a Queensland Police Service-managed quarantine hotel while isolating.

"We are very concerned about that, so there is an independent investigation being done and a review of what has occurred," he said.

The man will also be retested for the virus "to make sure he remains COVID negative and give assurance to the community that whilst he was out there was no spread".

He has been charged with attempting to enter Queensland unlawfully and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in September.

Latest articles

Soccer

Victory steel for crucial A-League rebuild

After one of the worst A-League seasons in their history, Melbourne Victory are determined to nail their rebuild - starting with appointing their next coach.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Western United beat Glory, make A-L finals

Besart Berisha’s brace has led Western United to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, with the A-League newcomers set to play finals in their first season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire