Qld borders to stay closed to NSW and Vic

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski (file image) - AAP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the coronavirus "danger is still on our doorstep" and the state's borders will remain closed to NSW and Victoria.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Sunshine State overnight, with just 11 active cases.

Ms Palaszczuk told parliament the situation was far worse in NSW, where there are 297 active cases, with 96 of those diagnosed in the past week.

"The danger is still on our doorstep," she said on Thursday.

The premier said she would not risk coronavirus entering Queensland and the borders would remain closed for as long there is transmission southern states.

"I will not put the safety of Queenslanders at risk," she said.

It comes as police continue to investigate how a Queensland man was able to get past officers and escape mandatory hotel quarantine in Toowoomba.

The 25-year-old surrendered himself on Wednesday, a day after walking out of the hotel on day nine of his two-week isolation period.

"He's worked out a way to leave and left," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters.

The man had earlier tested negative to COVID-19 after returning from a NSW hotspot and was not considered a high risk to the community.

Despite this, police started searching for the man, who was also a Toowoomba resident.

Mr Gollschewski said it was the first time a person had fled a Queensland police-managed quarantine hotel while isolating.

"We are very concerned about that so there is an independent investigation being done and a review of what has occurred," he said.

The man will also be retested for the virus "to make sure he remains COVID negative and give assurance to the community that whilst he was out there was no spread".

He was charged with attempting to enter Queensland unlawfully and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in September.

