National

Care agency banned after SA woman’s death

By AAP Newswire

ANN MARIE SMITH - AAP

1 of 1

The company responsible for the care of Adelaide woman Ann-Marie Smith when she died has been banned from operating and had its registration revoked by the NDIS Commission.

The commission has been investigating NDIS provider Integrity Care since the 54-year-old died in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment.

A carer for the disabled woman, Rosemary Maione, 69, was last week charged with manslaughter over Ms Smith's death.

Police allege Ms Smith died of serious criminal neglect and her death was preventable.

NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commissioner Graeme Head said Integrity Care was advised early in June of the commission's intention to revoke its registration and to ban it from operating over several contraventions of the National Disability Insurance Scheme Act 2013 (NDIS Act).

"There are very clear requirements under the NDIS Act as to how the NDIS Commission takes compliance actions ... This includes giving ample opportunity for the party subject to these actions to respond," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The revocation of Integrity Care's registration will take effect from August 14, while the ban will come into place from August 21.

Integrity Care will no longer be able to provide NDIS-funded supports and services to NDIS participants as a registered provider, and will be banned from providing all supports and services to any person in the NDIS.

The commission's investigation into Integrity Care is ongoing and further regulatory action may be taken if necessary.

Latest articles

National

Care agency banned after SA woman’s death

The NDIS Commission has banned the disability agency which was caring for Adelaide woman Ann-Marie Smith when she died.

AAP Newswire
National

Aged home residents ‘second class people’

An aged care expert has told a royal commission residents at homes are being treated as second class and hundreds are likely to die during the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID-19 stoush keeps detainee in limbo

A 68-year-old man remains in limbo in a Melbourne immigration detention centre over a court stoush about moving him because of coronavirus fears.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire